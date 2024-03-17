* × Change Settings

My Friend Lanre

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2024
?
new My Friend Lanre poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2024.

Directed by:

Leo Regan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Regan draws on decades of material to create a portrait of the complex life of his friend and photographer Lanre Fehintola.

Reviews

Recommendations

