Coconut Head Generation

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 17th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2024
?
new Coconut Head Generation poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Alain Kassanda

Written by:

Alain Kassanda

Produced by:

Alain Kassanda

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The words and emotions of students at the University of Ibadan in southwestern Nigeria, presenting spirited debates over power imbalances and heated discussions around ethnicity, feminism, and gender.

Reviews

Last update was at 15:21 17th March 2024