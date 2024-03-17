I Must Away

Dennis left Ireland during the financial crisis to find work abroad. Hashem, a politician, fled Bangladesh for Spain when a change in government triggered threats to his life. Alicia left Peru for Chile, and then Chile for Spain, after falling into debt selling goods on the streets. By age 18, Ali had fled Afghanistan, Iran, and Sweden, finally reaching France, where he hoped to secure asylum. Mary, Dennis's grandmother, stayed in Ireland for most of her life, and lived just a few miles from where she was born.