I Must Away

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2024
?
new I Must Away poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 20th March 2024 view the list.

Directed by:

Dennis Harvey

Written by:

Dennis Harvey

Starring:

Tobias Janson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dennis left Ireland during the financial crisis to find work abroad. Hashem, a politician, fled Bangladesh for Spain when a change in government triggered threats to his life. Alicia left Peru for Chile, and then Chile for Spain, after falling into debt selling goods on the streets. By age 18, Ali had fled Afghanistan, Iran, and Sweden, finally reaching France, where he hoped to secure asylum. Mary, Dennis's grandmother, stayed in Ireland for most of her life, and lived just a few miles from where she was born.

Reviews

I Must Away Cast

Tobias Janson

Tobias Janson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Must Away

