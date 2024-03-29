Pher Mamlaa Gadbad Hai

Movie Synopsis:

'Jagga' and 'Lakha' are struggling to survive through their daily lives, but they haven't given up on their lifestyle yet. Jagga is dating 'Preet' and desperately wants to marry her. Adding to Jagga's despair, Preet's father is a cop, who has already found a perfect match and his ultimate desire is to see them getting married. Jagga although works as a temporary employee at a bank, where he would be promoted as a permanent employee only if he succeeds to get 50 accounts opened in a matter of one month. Lakha, on the other hand has borrowed money from every living soul in the village, to a situation that he gets slapped at every step he takes out of his house. Even though they live together, they need to keep running away from the landlord, in order to avoid paying the rent. Their lifestyle and struggle leaves them with no option but to rob the bank that Jagga works at. In order to hide what was stolen they chose a compound that seemed unused, but to their shock as they visited the place in the twilight, it was a dera where eunuchs stayed and men and women were barred from entering the premises. In the second half of the film, Jagga and Lakha dress up as eunuchs and start staying at a Dera which is run by, who plays an eunuch too and is a die hard Gugu Gill fan.