Pher Mamlaa Gadbad Hai Fer Mamla Gad Bad Hai

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2024
Contains mild threat, violence, sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 11 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2024.

Directed by:

Sagar S. Sharma

Written by:

Kumar Ajay and Raju Verma

Produced by:

Jaspreet Kaur, Vijay Kumar, Vivek Ohri and Lovepreet Singh

Starring:

Jaswinder Bhalla, Baninder Bunny, Prreit Kamal, Ninja and B.N. Sharma

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

'Jagga' and 'Lakha' are struggling to survive through their daily lives, but they haven't given up on their lifestyle yet. Jagga is dating 'Preet' and desperately wants to marry her. Adding to Jagga's despair, Preet's father is a cop, who has already found a perfect match and his ultimate desire is to see them getting married. Jagga although works as a temporary employee at a bank, where he would be promoted as a permanent employee only if he succeeds to get 50 accounts opened in a matter of one month. Lakha, on the other hand has borrowed money from every living soul in the village, to a situation that he gets slapped at every step he takes out of his house. Even though they live together, they need to keep running away from the landlord, in order to avoid paying the rent. Their lifestyle and struggle leaves them with no option but to rob the bank that Jagga works at. In order to hide what was stolen they chose a compound that seemed unused, but to their shock as they visited the place in the twilight, it was a dera where eunuchs stayed and men and women were barred from entering the premises. In the second half of the film, Jagga and Lakha dress up as eunuchs and start staying at a Dera which is run by, who plays an eunuch too and is a die hard Gugu Gill fan.

Reviews

Pher Mamlaa Gadbad Hai Cast

