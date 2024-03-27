* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mothers' Instinct

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2024
?
new Mothers' Instinct poster
Contains brief strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 215 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2024.

Directed by:

Benoît Delhomme

Written by:

Barbara Abel and Sarah Conradt

Produced by:

Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Paul Nelson

Starring:

Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Josh Charles, Caroline Lagerfelt, Anders Danielsen Lie and Lauren Yaffe

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Mothers' Instinct is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mothers' Instinct.

Mothers' Instinct Cast

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Josh Charles

Josh Charles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Caroline Lagerfelt

Caroline Lagerfelt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Anders Danielsen Lie

Anders Danielsen Lie headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Lauren Yaffe

Lauren Yaffe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mothers' Instinct

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:05 29th March 2024