Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2024
new Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th April 2024.

Directed by:

Neo Sora

Produced by:

Aiko Masubuchi, Takashi Numa, Eric Nyari, Norika Sky-Sora and Albert Tholen

Starring:

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ryuichi Sakamoto's last performance, a concert film featuring just him and his piano playing for the last time before passing away.

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus Cast

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus

