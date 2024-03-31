* × Change Settings

Isla's Way

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 31st March 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2024
?
new Isla's Way poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Marion Pilowsky

Written by:

Marion Pilowsky

Produced by:

Georgia Humphreys and Marion Pilowsky

Starring:

Susan Phillips-Rees and Isla Wakefield Roberts

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From bush mechanic living in extreme isolation to carriage driving legend, 87 year old Isla could be the first and last Australian cowboy.

Isla's Way Cast

Susan Phillips-Rees

Susan Phillips-Rees headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isla's Way

Isla Wakefield Roberts

Isla Wakefield Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isla's Way

