Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Movie Synopsis:

With a special, one night only global theatrical experience Pearl Jam fans will be among the very first to hear the band's new record Dark Matter on April 16 in select cinemas around the world with "Dark Matter in The Dark." Presented with the best cinematic technology, in Atmos where available, fans at the global cinema event will hear Dark Matter in its entirety twice, before it's available anywhere! First in a dark cinema with just the music playing and then a second time experiencing the record with added visuals on screen during playback. A musical experience set to be unlike any other record premiere event.