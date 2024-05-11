* × Change Settings

Sting

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st May 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2024
?
new Sting poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 102 cinemas on Monday 27th May 2024 - view the list.

Directed by:

Kiah Roache-Turner

Written by:

Kiah Roache-Turner

Produced by:

Jamie Hilton, Michael Pontin and Chris Brown

Starring:

Alyla Browne, Robyn Nevin, Jermaine Fowler, Penelope Mitchell, Ryan Corr and Tony J Black

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Sting Cast

Alyla Browne

Alyla Browne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sting

Robyn Nevin

Robyn Nevin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sting

Jermaine Fowler

Jermaine Fowler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StingComing 2 America

Penelope Mitchell

Penelope Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sting

Ryan Corr

Ryan Corr headshot

Date of Birth:

15 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sting

Tony J Black

Tony J Black headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sting

