In 2012, the government revoked the Overseas Domestic Workers visa concession, removing the rights of domestic workers in the UK to change employers. This has increased their vulnerability to abuse, exploitation and reduced protection. Six women share their journey from the Philippines to the UK, how it's affected their families back home, and the community they've cr... Read all.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Our Place Is Here