Our Place Is Here

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 11th May 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2024
Directed by:

Tracy Kiryango

Produced by:

Cynthia Peng

Starring:

Phoebe, Helen, Lea, Sabina, Reina and Jane

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Family

Language:

Tagalog

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2012, the government revoked the Overseas Domestic Workers visa concession, removing the rights of domestic workers in the UK to change employers. This has increased their vulnerability to abuse, exploitation and reduced protection. Six women share their journey from the Philippines to the UK, how it's affected their families back home, and the community they've cr... Read all.

