Gazelle Ahoo

Romford Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 28th May 2024
new Gazelle poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Romford Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Houshang Golmakani

Written by:

Sepideh Arman, Houshang Golmakani and Nazanin Joodat

Produced by:

Javad Noruzbegi

Starring:

Sepideh Arman, Reza Kianian, Hamed Komaily, Ali Mosaffa, Soheyla Razavi and Reza Yazdani

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gazelle.

Gazelle Cast

Sepideh Arman

Sepideh Arman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

Reza Kianian

Reza Kianian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

Hamed Komaily

Hamed Komaily headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

Ali Mosaffa

Ali Mosaffa headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

Soheyla Razavi

Soheyla Razavi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

Reza Yazdani

Reza Yazdani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gazelle

