Third Eye 3EME OEIL

Romford Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 28th May 2024
new Third Eye poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Romford Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Tatiana Becquet Genel

Produced by:

Jean-Pierre Larcher

Starring:

Tatiana Becquet Genel, Valérie Moinet, Bensimon Zoe and Vidal Julia

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fanny, a journalist, discovers a mysterious photo album at a flea market, revealing the life of Christiana, an unknown photographer who disappeared in obscure circumstances in New York. In search of the truth, Fanny finds the gallery owner in Paris exhibiting Christiana's strangely captivating works. Self-portraits, installations, and scenes with a Love Doll. From the... Read all.

Reviews

Third Eye Cast

Tatiana Becquet Genel

Tatiana Becquet Genel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Third Eye

Valérie Moinet

Valérie Moinet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Third Eye

Bensimon Zoe

Bensimon Zoe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Third Eye

Vidal Julia

Vidal Julia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Third Eye

