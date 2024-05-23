Indelible Memories

A street musician, Yui Kanzaki, and a stage actor, Junichi Nishi, meet one day at a street performance and are attracted to each other. Their relationship seems to be going well itself, but then Nishi gradually starts acting weird and then he disappeared. One day, after two years of searching for Nishi, Yui receives a letter from a person who claims to have Nishi's memories in custody. After visiting and watching the "Film of Memories," Yui learns about the secret that Nishi has been keeping from her.
