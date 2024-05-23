* × Change Settings

Indelible Memories

Romford Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 28th May 2024
new Indelible Memories poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Romford Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Shin Sonoda

Written by:

Shin Sonoda

Produced by:

Shin Sonoda

Starring:

Katsumi Hyodo and Momoka

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A street musician, Yui Kanzaki, and a stage actor, Junichi Nishi, meet one day at a street performance and are attracted to each other. Their relationship seems to be going well itself, but then Nishi gradually starts acting weird and then he disappeared. One day, after two years of searching for Nishi, Yui receives a letter from a person who claims to have Nishi's memories in custody. After visiting and watching the "Film of Memories," Yui learns about the secret that Nishi has been keeping from her.

Reviews

Indelible Memories Cast

Katsumi Hyodo

Katsumi Hyodo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indelible Memories

Momoka

Momoka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indelible Memories

Recommendations

