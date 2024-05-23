* × Change Settings

Folie à Famille

Romford Film Festival Release Date

Monday 27th May 2024
new Folie à Famille poster
Directed by:

Alex Sereno

Written by:

Alex Sereno

Produced by:

Celia Kiedis

Starring:

Álvaro Agredano, Trini Alabanda, Fran Cubero, María Giménez, Araceli Hurtado and Jose Ruiz

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The 3 Lacámara siblings feel that their lives have no meaning. Pedro is trying to be a successful writer like his father, Mario wants to feel like he is settling down, and Elena feels out of place everywhere. The 3 meet up with their mother and her partner for a day together, which leads the siblings to reflect on why they are the way they are and where their lives went off the rails.

Folie à Famille Cast

