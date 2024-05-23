The 3 Lacámara siblings feel that their lives have no meaning. Pedro is trying to be a successful writer like his father, Mario wants to feel like he is settling down, and Elena feels out of place everywhere. The 3 meet up with their mother and her partner for a day together, which leads the siblings to reflect on why they are the way they are and where their lives went off the rails.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Folie à Famille