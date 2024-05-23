* × Change Settings

10 Swords & The Moon

Romford Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th May 2024
10 Swords & The Moon poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

At Romford Film Festival.

Directed by:

Fenella Greenfield

Written by:

Fenella Greenfield

Starring:

Martina Laird, Bridgitta Roy, Hannah Morley, Seth Somers, Paul Bassett and Lewis Shepherd

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Kal meets Molly it feels like love at first sight. Until he suspects it's not love that binds them, it's grief. Acclaimed artist Sukhminder Kaur hires Kal to write the catalogue copy for her new exhibition. She likes his cynicism and admires his meticulous and dispassionate style. She's photographing herself in tableaux recreating the Tarot's darkest cards. Death. The Hanged Man. The Devil. The Tower. As Kal is sucked into Molly's plight, he unravels and starts to believe someone or something may be scripting his life.

Last update was at 13:37 23rd May 2024