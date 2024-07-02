* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Thelma

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
?
new Thelma poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Thelma is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Josh Margolin

Written by:

Josh Margolin

Produced by:

Viviana Vezzani, Karl Spoerri, Nicholas Weinstock, Chris Kaye, Zoë Worth, Benjamin Simpson and Kat Barnette

Starring:

June Squibb, Clark Gregg, Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Thelma is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Thelma.

Thelma Cast

June Squibb

June Squibb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thelma

Clark Gregg

Clark Gregg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thelma

Fred Hechinger

Fred Hechinger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ThelmaKraven the Hunter

Parker Posey

Parker Posey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thelma

Malcolm McDowell

Malcolm McDowell headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ThelmaCaligula: The Ultimate Cut

Richard Roundtree

Richard Roundtree headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thelma

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:36 2nd July 2024