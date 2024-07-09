* × Change Settings

Heart of Oak Le chêne

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th July 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2024-January 2025
Contains very mild threat, sex references. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Laurent Charbonnier and Michel Seydoux

Written by:

Michel Fessler, Michel Seydoux, Laurent Charbonnier, Dominique Mansion and Karine Winczura

Produced by:

Sidonie Dumas, Barthelemy Fougea and Michel Seydoux

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary, Family

Language:

None

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows many families who inhabit the oak like a home, living together as in a proper society, with problems with the neighbors, education, solidarity, survival, etc.

