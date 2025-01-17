Sampiyonlar

Movie Synopsis:

Summer holiday, which everyone has been eagerly waiting for, begins. Efe, (8) with his mom, dad, and big sister, goes to İzmir to see his grandpa, Hakkı (70), who he hasn't seen for a long time. During the vacation, his big sister Hira (15) has 88 activities to accomplish. She's talented at everything and also, very popular. Besides that, Efe has nothing that interests him but his books. Spending the whole vacation in a place he doesn't even know already feels boring. His dad, Metin (39), is a football coach and he had a terrible year. His mom, Canan (35), thinks that getting away from İstanbul would make everyone feel a bit better. When they arrive, Metin's sister, Zehra (35), welcomes them. She resents that his son chose football instead of chess years ago, and she's still giving an attitude. And Metin resents that his father hasn't come to a single game he played. The sweet conflict among them brought them to this day. Efe goes to the market one day, to buy bait for his grandpa's fish. There, he meets Ceren (8). Ceren looks like a fairy with her beautiful face and her long hair. She's a member of the chess team in town. Just like Ata (8) and Doruk (8). All the kids are good at chess and the boys challenge Efe. But Efe has never played chess before. He wants to learn the game in order to not feel ashamed and to win Ceren's favor but how? The first name that comes to his mind is his grandpa, one of the best players of his time. But Grandpa Hakkı thinks that because Metin quit, Efe would do the same. He refuses to teach. Efe gets devastated. While he's brooding on, the mysterious chess pieces come to his help. One day in the garden, he finds the White Pawn, the captain of Team Legends. Pawn is going to help Efe. They start with looking for the missing members of the team. The adventure that starts with Efe's enthusiasm to learn chess will become a common ground for everyone, and the summer holiday will be a lot different, exciting, and fun, more than everyone thinks.