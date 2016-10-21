The monster does not come walking often. This time it comes to Connor, and it asks for the one thing Connor cannot bring himself to do. Tell the truth. This is a very touching story about a boy who feels very damaged, guilty and mostly angry. He struggles at school with bullies, and pity looks from everyone, and at home with his mother's sickness. Will Connor overcome his problems? Will everything be okay? Will Connor be able to speak the truth.
7 June 1952
Unknown
6' 4" (1.93 m)
Operation ChromiteSilenceStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesA Monster CallsThe Commuter
19 January 1984
Unknown
Unknown
Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryCollideA Monster Calls
8 October 1949
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
9 July 1982
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Kong: Skull IslandA Monster CallsGold
31 July 1944
Geraldine Leigh Chaplin
5' 5" (1.65 m)
A Monster Calls
1980
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
A Monster Calls