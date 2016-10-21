* × Change Settings

A Monster Calls

7.7 / 2405 votes

UK Premiere

Friday 21st October 2016
UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2017
A Monster Calls poster
Contains moderate threat and scenes of emotional distress. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.focusfeatures.com

Directed by:

J.A. Bayona

Written by:

Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd

Produced by:

Sandra Hermida

Starring:

Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Toby Kebbell, Geraldine Chaplin and Jennifer Lim

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The monster does not come walking often. This time it comes to Connor, and it asks for the one thing Connor cannot bring himself to do. Tell the truth. This is a very touching story about a boy who feels very damaged, guilty and mostly angry. He struggles at school with bullies, and pity looks from everyone, and at home with his mother's sickness. Will Connor overcome his problems? Will everything be okay? Will Connor be able to speak the truth.

Reviews

A Monster Calls Cast

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Operation ChromiteSilenceStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesA Monster CallsThe Commuter

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryCollideA Monster Calls

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AlienA Monster CallsAvatar 2Avatar 3Avatar 4

Toby Kebbell

Toby Kebbell headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kong: Skull IslandA Monster CallsGold

Geraldine Chaplin

Geraldine Chaplin headshot

Date of Birth:

31 July 1944

Real Name:

Geraldine Leigh Chaplin

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Monster Calls

Jennifer Lim

Jennifer Lim headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Monster Calls

