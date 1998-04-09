Feature adaptation of the crime novel "Live By Night" written by Dennis Lehane.
15 August 1972
Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
The BatmanJustice LeagueLive by Night
9 April 1998
Mary Elle Fanning
5' (1.52 m)
Ballerina20th Century WomenLive by Night
28 December 1981
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Hippie Hippie ShakeLive by Night
19 June 1978
Zoe Yadira Zaldaña Nazario
5' 7" (1.70 m)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2NinaAvengers: Infinity WarInfinitely Polar BearAvatar 2
11 August 1974
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Live by Night
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Live by Night
29 March 1955
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Paddington 2Alone in BerlinTrespass Against UsAt Swim-Two-BirdsThe Shadow King
14 April 1968
Michael Anthony Thomas Charles Hall
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Live by Night
21 March 1986
Scott C. Reeves
Unknown
Live by NightPacific Rim: UprisingThe Fate of the FuriousOverdrive
9 July 1951
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Live by Night