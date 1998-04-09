* × Change Settings

Live by Night

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
Live by Night poster
Contains very strong language, strong violence, sex and racist language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 31st December 2016 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Ben Affleck

Written by:

Ben Affleck and Dennis Lehane

Produced by:

Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Todd

Starring:

Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Chris Messina, J.D. Evermore, Brendan Gleeson, Anthony Michael Hall, Scott Eastwood and Chris Cooper

Genre:

Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Feature adaptation of the crime novel "Live By Night" written by Dennis Lehane.

Reviews

Live by Night Cast

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1972

Real Name:

Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The BatmanJustice LeagueLive by Night

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1998

Real Name:

Mary Elle Fanning

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ballerina20th Century WomenLive by Night

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hippie Hippie ShakeLive by Night

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1978

Real Name:

Zoe Yadira Zaldaña Nazario

Height:

5' 7" (1.70 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2NinaAvengers: Infinity WarInfinitely Polar BearAvatar 2

Chris Messina

Chris Messina headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live by Night

J.D. Evermore

J.D. Evermore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live by Night

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paddington 2Alone in BerlinTrespass Against UsAt Swim-Two-BirdsThe Shadow King

Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

14 April 1968

Real Name:

Michael Anthony Thomas Charles Hall

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live by Night

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1986

Real Name:

Scott C. Reeves

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live by NightPacific Rim: UprisingThe Fate of the FuriousOverdrive

Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live by Night

Recommendations

