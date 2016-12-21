* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Passengers

Unrated

UK Premiere

Friday 23rd December 2016
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 21st December 2016

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2017
?
Passengers poster
Contains moderate threat, brief injury detail and sexual activity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 477 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 7th February 2017.

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Morten Tyldum

Written by:

Jon Spaihts

Produced by:

Greg Baxter

Starring:

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Robert Larriviere and Andy Garcia

Genres:

Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A spacecraft travelling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in one of its sleep chambers. As a result, a single passenger is awakened 60 years early. Faced with the prospect of growing old and dying alone, he eventually decides to wake up a second passenger.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Passengers is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Passengers.

Passengers Cast

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PassengersRed Sparrow

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Avengers: Infinity WarJurassic World SequelPassengers

Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Special RelationshipPassengers

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Laurence J. Fishburne III

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

John Wick: Chapter 2Passengers

Robert Larriviere

Robert Larriviere headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Passengers

Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1956

Real Name:

Andrés Arturo García Menéndez

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GeostormPassengers

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:12 22nd December 2016