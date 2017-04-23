* × Change Settings

Miss Sloane

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Miss Sloane poster
Contains strong language and brief strong sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 15 cinemas on Monday 8th May 2017 - view the list.

Official Site:

misssloanemovie.com

Directed by:

John Madden

Written by:

Jonathan Perera

Produced by:

Ben Browning, Kris Thykier and Ariel Zeitoun

Starring:

Jessica Chastain, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Lithgow, Jake Lacy, Alison Pill, Michael Stuhlbarg and Mark Strong

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in DC. Known equally for her cunning and her track record of success, she has always done whatever is required to win. But when she takes on the most powerful opponent of her career, she finds that winning may come at too high a price.

Reviews

Miss Sloane Cast

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloaneThe Zookeeper's WifeMolly's Game

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Wrinkle in TimeMiss SloaneCloverfield Movie

John Lithgow

John Lithgow headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloanePitch Perfect 3Daddy's Home 2

Jake Lacy

Jake Lacy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloaneTheir FinestRampage

Alison Pill

Alison Pill headshot

Date of Birth:

27 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss Sloane

Michael Stuhlbarg

Michael Stuhlbarg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss Sloane

Mark Strong

Mark Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloaneKingsman: The Golden Circle6 Days

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:49 23rd April 2017