An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.
5 June 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Patriots DayTransformers: The Last Knight
20 June 1952
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPatriots DayKong: Skull IslandTransformers: The Last KnightThe Coldest City
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Patriots Day
9 January 1955
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
The SnowmanJustice LeaguePatriots DayBastards
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Patriots Day
4 August 1961
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Patriots Day