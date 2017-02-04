* × Change Settings

Patriots Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
Patriots Day poster
Contains strong language, bloody injury detail, strong violence and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Sunday 19th February 2017 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.patriotsdayfilm.com

Directed by:

Peter Berg

Written by:

Peter Berg, Matt Cook, Joshua Zetumer, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson

Produced by:

Dorothy Aufiero, Dylan Clark, Stephen Levinson, Hutch Parker, Michael Radutzky, Scott Stuber and Mark Wahlberg

Starring:

Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Bacon and Barack Obama

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.

Reviews

Patriots Day Cast

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patriots DayTransformers: The Last Knight

John Goodman

John Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsPatriots DayKong: Skull IslandTransformers: The Last KnightThe Coldest City

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patriots Day

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The SnowmanJustice LeaguePatriots DayBastards

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patriots Day

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Patriots Day

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:01 4th February 2017