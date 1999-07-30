* × Change Settings

Going in Style

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
Going in Style poster
Contains infrequent strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.warnerbros.com

Directed by:

Zach Braff

Written by:

Theodore Melfi and Edward Cannon

Produced by:

Donald De Line

Starring:

Joey King, Ann-Margret, Morgan Freeman, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Caine, Peter Serafinowicz, Alan Arkin, Matt Dillon and Maria Dizzia

Genres:

Comedy, Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A reboot of the 1979 movie that was directed by Martin Brest and featured George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg. Three seniors, who are living social security check to check and even reduced to eating dog food at times, decide they have had enough. So, they plan to rob a bank.problem is, they don't even know how to handle a gun! A social commentary on growing old in America and what we are sometimes driven to, due to circumstances.

Reviews

Going in Style Cast

Joey King

Joey King headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1999

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Ann-Margret

Ann-Margret headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in StyleOne Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Michael Caine

Michael Caine headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Peter Serafinowicz

Peter Serafinowicz headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Alan Arkin

Alan Arkin headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in StyleRock Dog

Maria Dizzia

Maria Dizzia headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Going in Style

Recommendations

Last update was at 12:07 19th March 2017