Mulholland Drive

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
Mulholland Drive poster
Contains strong language and moderate sex and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Directed by:

David Lynch

Written by:

David Lynch

Produced by:

Neal Edelstein, Joyce Eliason, Tony Krantz, Michael Polaire, Alain Sarde, Mary Sweeney and John Wentworth

Starring:

Naomi Watts, Jeanne Bates, Dan Birnbaum, Laura Harring, Randall Wulff and Robert Forster

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A bright-eyed young actress travels to Hollywood, only to be ensnared in a dark conspiracy involving a woman who was nearly murdered, and now has amnesia because of a car crash. Eventually, both women are pulled into a psychotic illusion involving a dangerous blue box, a director named Adam Kesher, and the mysterious night club Silencio.

Reviews

Mulholland Drive Cast

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantLarrikinsMulholland Drive

Jeanne Bates

Jeanne Bates headshot

Date of Birth:

21 May 1918

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland Drive

Dan Birnbaum

Dan Birnbaum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland Drive

Laura Harring

Laura Harring headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland Drive

Randall Wulff

Randall Wulff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland Drive

Robert Forster

Robert Forster headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mulholland Drive

