Atomic Blonde The Coldest City

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 9th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Atomic Blonde poster
Contains strong violence and very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Leitch

Written by:

Kurt Johnstad, Antony Johnston and Sam Hart

Produced by:

A.J. Dix, Eric Gitter, Ildiko Kemeny, Beth Kono, Kelly McCormick, David Minkowski, Peter Schwerin, Charlize Theron and Antony Johnston

Starring:

Sofia Boutella, Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan and Bill Skarsgård

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.

Reviews

Atomic Blonde Cast

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeTullyGringo

James McAvoy

James McAvoy headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeGnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesGlassX-Men: Dark Phoenix

John Goodman

John Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeValerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsCaptive State

Toby Jones

Toby Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The SnowmanJurassic World: Fallen KingdomHappy EndKaleidoscopeAtomic Blonde

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeJungle BookThe Limehouse GolemWhite Boy Rick

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantAtomic BlondeIt

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:24 23rd July 2017