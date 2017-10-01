* × Change Settings

Geostorm

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
Geostorm poster
Contains intense action disaster scenes and moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.geostorm.movie

Directed by:

Dean Devlin

Written by:

Dean Devlin and Paul Guyot

Produced by:

Dean Devlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Cliff Lanning, Rachel Olschan and Marc Roskin

Starring:

Gerard Butler, Ed Harris, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Andy Garcia and Robert Sheehan

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When catastrophic climate change endangers Earth's very survival, world governments unite and create the Dutch Boy Program: a world wide net of satellites, surrounding the planet, that are armed with geo-engineering technologies designed to stave off the natural disasters. After successfully protecting the planet for two years, something is starting to go wrong. Two estranged brothers are tasked with solving the program's malfunction before a world wide Geostorm can engulf the planet.

Reviews

Geostorm Cast

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GeostormHow to Train Your Dragon 3Den of Thieves

Ed Harris

Ed Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Geostorm

Jim Sturgess

Jim Sturgess headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Geostorm

Abbie Cornish

Abbie Cornish headshot

Date of Birth:

7 August 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Geostorm6 DaysThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Geostorm

Robert Sheehan

Robert Sheehan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GeostormMortal Engines

Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017