The Little Vampire 3D

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
The Little Vampire 3D poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich

Written by:

Richard Claus, Angela Sommer-Bodenburg and Larry Wilson

Produced by:

Jana Bohl, Chris Brouwer, Richard Claus, Maya Gräfin Rothkirch, Anders Mastrup and Holger Tappe

Starring:

Jim Carter, Rasmus Hardiker, Alice Krige, Tim Pigott-Smith, Miriam Margolyes and Matthew Marsh

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The Little Vampire 3D, based on the characters from the bestselling novels by Angela Sommer-Bodenburg, tells the story of Rudolph, a thirteen year old vampire, whose clan is threatened by a notorious vampire hunter. He meets Tony, a mortal of the same age, who is fascinated by old castles, graveyards and - vampires. Tony helps Rudolph in an action and humor packed battle against their adversaries, together they save Rudolph's family and become friends.

Reviews

The Little Vampire 3D Cast

Jim Carter

Jim Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

19 August 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D

Rasmus Hardiker

Rasmus Hardiker headshot

Date of Birth:

1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D

Alice Krige

Alice Krige headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D

Tim Pigott-Smith

Tim Pigott-Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D6 DaysVictoria and Abdul

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3DThe Man Who Invented Christmas

Matthew Marsh

Matthew Marsh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3D

Last update was at 07:27 25th September 2017