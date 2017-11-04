* × Change Settings

The Star

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
The Star poster
Contains very mild threat, slapstick and infrequent very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.thestarmovie.com

Directed by:

Timothy Reckart

Written by:

Carlos Kotkin, Simon Moore and Tom Sheridan

Produced by:

Jennifer Magee-Cook

Starring:

Gina Rodriguez, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Steven Yeun, Tyler Perry, Christopher Plummer, Zachary Levi, Anthony Anderson and Mariah Carey

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas.

Reviews

The Star Cast

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FerdinandThe StarSmallfootAnnihilation

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarThe Predator

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Star

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Star

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Star

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarThe Man Who Invented Christmas

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shazam!The Star

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FerdinandThe Star

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Star

Recommendations

Last update was at 16:16 4th November 2017