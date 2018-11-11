* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Wreck-It Ralph 2

UK Premiere

Sunday 25th November 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Ralph Breaks the Internet poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 25th November 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 14 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

movies.disney.com

Directed by:

Phil Johnston and Rich Moore

Written by:

Phil Johnston, Pamela Ribon, Jim Reardon, Rich Moore and Josie Trinidad

Produced by:

Clark Spencer, Mark Swift and Christopher Jenkins

Starring:

Alan Tudyk (rumoured), John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer, Rich Moore, Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell, Kelly Macdonald, Gal Gadot and Alfred Molina

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Wreck-It Ralph wrecks the internet.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ralph Breaks the Internet is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Cast

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk headshot

Date of Birth:

16 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

John C. Reilly

John C. Reilly headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetHolmes & WatsonStan & OllieThe Sisters Brothers

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Rich Moore

Rich Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MidwayRalph Breaks the Internet

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetFrozen 2

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetHolmes & Watson

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red NoticeJustice League Part TwoWonder Woman 1984Ralph Breaks the InternetFlashpoint

Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetThe Front RunnerRed

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:59 11th November 2018