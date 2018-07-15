* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
Ant-Man and the Wasp poster
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 128 cinemas on Wednesday 1st August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 335 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Peyton Reed

Written by:

Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, Paul Rudd, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna

Produced by:

Lars P. Winther

Starring:

Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, David Dastmalchian, TI, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer and Stan Lee

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the aftermath of 'Captain America: Civil War,' Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ant-Man and the Wasp is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Cast

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspUntitled Avengers Movie

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspUntitled Avengers MovieIdeal Home

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Michael Peña

Michael Peña headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

TI

TI headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Judy Greer

Judy Greer headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspHalloweenAdventures in Public School

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the WaspJohn Wick 3: Parabellum

Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Avengers MovieScarfaceAnt-Man and the Wasp

Stan Lee

Stan Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:34 15th July 2018