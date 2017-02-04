* × Change Settings

Bitter Harvest

Gala Screening

Monday 20th February 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
Bitter Harvest poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

George Mendeluk

Written by:

Richard Bachynsky Hoover and George Mendeluk

Produced by:

Stuart Baird, Chad Barager, Jaye Gazeley, Tamer Hasan, Ian Ihnatowycz, George Mendeluk and Camilla Storey

Starring:

Barry Pepper, Terence Stamp, Max Irons, Tom Austen, Samantha Barks and Richard Brake

Genres:

Drama, Romance, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set between the two World Wars and based on true historical events, Bitter Harvest conveys the untold story of the Holodomor, the genocidal famine engineered by the tyrant Joseph Stalin. The film displays a powerful tale of love, honour, rebellion and survival at a time when Ukraine was forced to adjust to the horrifying territorial ambitions of the burgeoning Soviet Union. With an exceptional cast of established and rising stars, the film epically recreates one of the most dramatic and dangerous episodes in the history of 20th Century Europe.

Reviews

Bitter Harvest Cast

Barry Pepper

Barry Pepper headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Terence Stamp

Terence Stamp headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Max Irons

Max Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Tom Austen

Tom Austen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Samantha Barks

Samantha Barks headshot

Date of Birth:

2 October 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Richard Brake

Richard Brake headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

