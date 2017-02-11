* × Change Settings

Tomato Red

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Juanita Wilson

Written by:

Juanita Wilson and Daniel Woodrell

Produced by:

Daniel Bekerman, Daniel Domachowski, Aaron Farrell, James Flynn, Elizabeth Gill and Jane McNally

Starring:

Julia Garner, Jake Weary, Anna Friel, Nick Roux, Douglas M. Griffin and Sean Campbell

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When small town drifter Sammy Barlach drives into town on the search for his next cold beer and the bunch that'll have him, he gets a lot more than he bargained for. Food, lodging and the possibility of a better future thanks to redheaded Jamalee and her brother Jason who dream of hitting the big time. But breaks aren't easy to come by if you live in Venus Holler. Finding themselves powerless against the forces of corruption and prejudice, the hardest thing Sammy has to fight is the demons inside his own head.

Reviews

Tomato Red Cast

Julia Garner

Date of Birth:

1994

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

Jake Weary

Date of Birth:

14 February 1990

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

Anna Friel

Date of Birth:

12 July 1976

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

Nick Roux

Date of Birth:

13 December 1990

Real Name:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

Douglas M. Griffin

Date of Birth:

17 November 1966

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

Sean Campbell

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomato Red

