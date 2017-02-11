When small town drifter Sammy Barlach drives into town on the search for his next cold beer and the bunch that'll have him, he gets a lot more than he bargained for. Food, lodging and the possibility of a better future thanks to redheaded Jamalee and her brother Jason who dream of hitting the big time. But breaks aren't easy to come by if you live in Venus Holler. Finding themselves powerless against the forces of corruption and prejudice, the hardest thing Sammy has to fight is the demons inside his own head.
1994
Unknown
Unknown
Tomato Red
14 February 1990
Unknown
Unknown
Tomato Red
12 July 1976
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Tomato Red
13 December 1990
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Tomato Red
17 November 1966
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Tomato Red
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tomato Red