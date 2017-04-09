* × Change Settings

The Promise

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
The Promise poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Terry George

Written by:

Terry George and Robin Swicord

Produced by:

Eric Esrailian, William Horberg, Edward McGurn, Mike Medavoy and Ralph Winter

Starring:

Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Oscar Isaac, James Cromwell, Jean Reno and Tom Hollander

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set during the last days of the Ottoman Empire, The Promise follows a love triangle between Michael, a brilliant medical student, the beautiful and sophisticated Ana, and Chris - a renowned American journalist based in Paris.

Reviews

The Promise Cast

Christian Bale

Christian Bale headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle BookThe Promise

Angela Sarafyan

Angela Sarafyan headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Promise

Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Promise

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: The Last JediThe Promise

James Cromwell

James Cromwell headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6½" (1.99 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Promise

Jean Reno

Jean Reno headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Promise

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jungle BookThe Promise

Last update was at 09:04 9th April 2017