First Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
First Man poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Damien Chazelle

Written by:

James R. Hansen and Josh Singer

Produced by:

Marty Bowen, Damien Chazelle, Wyck Godfrey, James R. Hansen and Isaac Klausner

Starring:

Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Pablo Schreiber and Ciarán Hinds

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Biopic on the life of the legendary American Astronaut Neil Armstrong from 1961-1969, on his journey to becoming the first human to walk the moon. Exploring the sacrifices and costs on the Nation and Neil himself, during one of the most dangerous missions in the history of space travel.

Reviews

First Man Cast

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Man

Kyle Chandler

Kyle Chandler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Godzilla: King of the MonstersGodzilla vs. KongFirst Man

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Man

Claire Foy

Claire Foy headshot

Date of Birth:

16 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Girl in the Spider's WebFirst Man

Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SerenityFirst ManThe Man With the Iron HeartPet SemataryThe Aftermath

Pablo Schreiber

Pablo Schreiber headshot

Date of Birth:

26 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4¾" (1.95 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Man

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First Man

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:41 23rd September 2018