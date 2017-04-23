* × Change Settings

The Last Face

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Contains strong injury detail, violence, language and distressing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Sean Penn

Written by:

Erin Dignam

Produced by:

Bill Gerber, Matt Palmieri and Bill Pohlad

Starring:

Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jared Harris, Jean Reno and Denise Newman

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A director of an international aid agency in Africa meets a relief aid doctor amidst a political/social revolution, and together face tough choices surrounding humanitarianism and life through civil unrest.

Reviews

The Last Face Cast

Charlize Theron

Date of Birth:

7 August 1975

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Fate of the FuriousAtomic BlondeMad Max: Fury Road Black & ChromeThe Last Face

Javier Bardem

Date of Birth:

1 March 1969

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last FacePirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Date of Birth:

22 November 1993

Real Name:

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Face

Jared Harris

Date of Birth:

24 August 1961

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Face

Jean Reno

Date of Birth:

30 July 1948

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The PromiseThe Last Face

Denise Newman

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Face

