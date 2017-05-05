* × Change Settings

We Used to Be Cool Was hat uns bloß so ruiniert

7.1 / 109 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
new We Used to Be Cool poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Marie Kreutzer

Written by:

Marie Kreutzer

Produced by:

Robert Buchschwenter, Alexander Glehr, Franz Novotny and Ursula Wolschlager

Starring:

Vicky Krieps, Pia Hierzegger, Pheline Roggan, Marcel Mohab, Manuel Rubey and Andreas Kiendl

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three couples who are friends decide to all become parents at the same time. They are more on the young side age-wise, professionally successful and cool. Both idealistic and materialistic, they grow organic tomatoes on the balcony of their inner-city apartment, drink locally roasted coffee and Hugo cocktails, once took part in the Thursday demonstrations and would never purchase an electronic device without an apple logo on it. And they are sure that people can have kids without becoming bourgeois.

Reviews

We Used to Be Cool Cast

Vicky Krieps

Vicky Krieps headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Used to Be Cool

Pia Hierzegger

Pia Hierzegger headshot

Date of Birth:

1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Used to Be Cool

Pheline Roggan

Pheline Roggan headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Used to Be Cool

Marcel Mohab

Marcel Mohab headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Used to Be Cool

Manuel Rubey

Manuel Rubey headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TomcatWe Used to Be Cool

Andreas Kiendl

Andreas Kiendl headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

We Used to Be Cool

