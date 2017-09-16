* × Change Settings

The Glass Castle

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
The Glass Castle poster
Contains moderate violence, language, brief sexual threat and injury detail. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 30th September 2017 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.theglasscastle.movie

Directed by:

Destin Daniel Cretton

Written by:

Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham and Jeannette Walls

Produced by:

Tami Goldman

Starring:

Brie Larson, Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson, Iain Armitage, Sarah Snook and Max Greenfield

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty.

Reviews

The Glass Castle Cast

Brie Larson

Brie Larson headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain MarvelThe Glass Castle

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsThe Glass CastleThe Divergent Series: Ascendant

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Glass Castle

Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Glass Castle

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Glass CastleWinchester

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shot CallerThe Glass Castle

Recommendations

Last update was at 18:14 16th September 2017