* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stratton

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Stratton poster
Contains strong violence, language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Stratton is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Simon West

Written by:

Duncan Falconer and Warren Davis II

Produced by:

Guy Collins and Matthew Jenkins

Starring:

Gemma Chan, Connie Nielsen, Tyler Hoechlin, Tom Felton, Dominic Cooper, Thomas Kretschmann, Austin Stowell and Derek Jacobi

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A British Special Boat Service commando tracks down an international terrorist cell.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Stratton is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stratton.

Stratton Cast

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stratton

Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice LeagueStratton

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StrattonFifty Shades Freed

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stratton

Dominic Cooper

Dominic Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StrattonMamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Thomas Kretschmann

Thomas Kretschmann headshot

Date of Birth:

8 September 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

StrattonA Taxi Driver

Austin Stowell

Austin Stowell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesStratton

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressStratton

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:15 12th August 2017