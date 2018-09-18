* × Change Settings

Night School

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
Night School poster
Contains moderate sex references and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 15 cinemas on Friday 28th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 30th September 2018.

Directed by:

Malcolm D. Lee

Written by:

Kevin Hart, Nicholas Stoller, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford, Matthew Kellard and John Hamburg

Produced by:

Kevin Hart

Starring:

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Rob Riggle and Ben Schwartz

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in hopes that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school.

Reviews

Night School Cast

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night SchoolJumanji 2The Secret Life of Pets 2

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lego Movie 2: The Second PartNight SchoolNobody's Fool

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night School

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Mary Lynn Rajskub headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night School

Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night SchoolWar with Grandpa

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Night SchoolSonic the HedgehogBlue Iguana

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:44 18th September 2018