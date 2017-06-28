* × Change Settings

It Comes at Night

7.2 / 4483 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
new It Comes at Night poster
Contains strong language, violence and disturbing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 7th July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 13th July 2017.

Official Site:

a24films.com

Directed by:

Trey Edward Shults

Written by:

Trey Edward Shults

Produced by:

Corey Deckler, David Kaplan, Keetin Mayakara and Andrea Roa

Starring:

Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Griffin Robert Faulkner

Genres:

Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Reviews

It Comes at Night Cast

Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton headshot

Date of Birth:

23 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red SparrowGringoIt Comes at Night

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Comes at Night

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo headshot

Date of Birth:

1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Comes at Night

Riley Keough

Riley Keough headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Logan LuckyIt Comes at Night

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Comes at Night

Griffin Robert Faulkner

Griffin Robert Faulkner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It Comes at Night

Recommendations

Last update was at 05:43 28th June 2017