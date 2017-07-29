* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Titanic

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
new Titanic poster
Contains strong language, nudity, intense threat and disturbing images. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 90 cinemas on Thursday 17th August 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

James Cameron

Written by:

James Cameron

Produced by:

James Cameron, Al Giddings, Grant Hill, Jon Landau and Sharon Mann

Starring:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton, Bernard Hill and Ioan Gruffudd

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

3 hours 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

84 years later, a 100 year-old woman named Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story to her granddaughter Lizzy Calvert, Brock Lovett, Lewis Bodine, Bobby Buell and Anatoly Mikailavich on the Keldysh about her life set in April 10th 1912, on a ship called Titanic when young Rose boards the departing ship with the upper-class passengers and her mother, Ruth DeWitt Bukater, and her fiancé, Caledon Hockley. Meanwhile, a drifter and artist named Jack Dawson and his best friend Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets to the ship in a game. And she explains the whole story from departure until the death of Titanic on its first and last voyage April 15th, 1912 at 2:20 in the morning.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Titanic is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Titanic.

Titanic Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Mountain Between UsTitanic

Billy Zane

Billy Zane headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Frances Fisher

Frances Fisher headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Gloria Stuart

Gloria Stuart headshot

Date of Birth:

4 July 1910

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton headshot

Date of Birth:

17 May 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Bernard Hill

Bernard Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Titanic

Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd headshot

Date of Birth:

6 October 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keep WatchingTitanic

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017