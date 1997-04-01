* × Change Settings

Journey's End

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
Journey's End poster
Contains moderate violence and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Saul Dibb

Written by:

Simon Reade, R.C. Sherriff and Vernon Bartlett

Produced by:

Guy de Beaujeu and Simon Reade

Starring:

Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones, Stephen Graham and Tom Sturridge

Genre:

War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

RC Sherriff's Journey's End is the seminal British play about WW1. Set in a dugout in Aisne in 1918, it is the story of a group of British officers, led by the mentally disintegrating young officer Stanhope, variously awaiting their fate.

Journey's End Cast

