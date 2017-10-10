* × Change Settings

Habit

Mayhem Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Simeon Halligan

Written by:

Simeon Halligan and Stephen McGeagh

Produced by:

Nick Leese and Rachel Richardson-Jones

Starring:

Jessica Barden, Sally Carman, Roxanne Pallett, William Ash, Joanne Mitchell and Elliot James Langridge

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Manchester, the present. Michael divides his time between the job center and the pub. A chance meeting with Lee, an introduction to her Uncle Ian and a heavy night on the lash lead to a job working the door at a Northern Quarter massage parlor. After witnessing the violent death of one of the punters, Michael experiences blood-drenched flashbacks and feels himself being sucked into a twilight world that he doesn't understand but that is irresistibly attractive. When he eventually finds out what goes on in the room below Cloud 9, Michaels' life will never be the same again.

Reviews

Habit Cast

Jessica Barden

Jessica Barden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

Sally Carman

Sally Carman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

Roxanne Pallett

Roxanne Pallett headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

William Ash

William Ash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

Joanne Mitchell

Joanne Mitchell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

Elliot James Langridge

Elliot James Langridge headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Habit

