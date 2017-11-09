* × Change Settings

You'll Never Walk Alone

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

André Schäfer

Written by:

Hartmut Kasper

Produced by:

Marianne Schäfer

Starring:

Joachim Król, Mavie Hörbiger, Rob Ashford, Neil Atkinson, Campino and Jacques d'Amboise

Genres:

Documentary, Music, Sport

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film You'll Never Walk Alone tells the story of a song. A song that has become the epitome of a global folk song. Each and every weekend, hundreds of thousands of football fans sing it in stadiums all over the world. You'll never walk alone has been interpreted by Judy Garland, Louis Armstrong, Mahilia Jackson, Johnny Cash, The Three Tenors - and many more. But who would know that the roots of the tune go back to Budapest in the year 1909 - to a young playwright and a stage play called Liliom? We will re-experience the journey the song took from here on, and with it enter a number of different worlds: The sophisticated and artistic social circle of the Habsburg empire, the flamboyance of Berlin in the 1920s, the high-gloss of Hollywood of the 40s and 50s, working-class Liverpool in the 60s - and global football fan culture. On the way we meet a variety of characters, who all share a part of the story behind this unique song. Jacques d'Amboise, Fritz Lang and Brian Epstein play minor rolls. The real stars of the film are people like the Hungarian-Jewish writer Ferenc Molnár, the revolutionary musical duo Oscar Hammerstein & Richard Rodgers and Gerry Marsden from the Merseybeat group Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Reviews

You'll Never Walk Alone Cast

