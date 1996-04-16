* × Change Settings

The Secret of Marrowbone Marrowbone

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
The Secret of Marrowbone poster
Contains strong threat and bloody injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Wednesday 11th July 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Sergio G. Sánchez

Written by:

Sergio G. Sánchez

Produced by:

Belén Atienza, Ghislain Barrois and J.A. Bayona

Starring:

George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, Matthew Stagg and Nicola Harrison

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young man and his three younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live.

Reviews

The Secret of Marrowbone Cast

