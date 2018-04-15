* × Change Settings

Wildling

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Wildling poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Fritz Böhm

Written by:

Fritz Böhm and Florian Eder

Produced by:

Tomas Eskilsson, Stephen Mao, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Kiri Kristin Trier, Liv Tyler, Charlotte Ubben and Sean Wheelan

Starring:

Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif, Bel Powley, James Le Gros, Mike Faist and Troy Ruptash

Genres:

Fantasy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anna spends her entire childhood under the care of a mysterious man she only knows as Daddy. He keeps her locked in an attic making her fear the Wildling, a child-eating monster that roams the outside. At age 16, Anna is freed by small-town sheriff Ellen Cooper who helps her start a new life as a normal teenager. But as Anna's body begins to blossom, her childhood nightmares return with a vengeance, leading to the conclusion of a terrifying secret.

Reviews

Wildling Cast

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wildling

Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif headshot

Date of Birth:

18 March 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wildling

Bel Powley

Bel Powley headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White Boy RickMary ShelleyWildling

James Le Gros

James Le Gros headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wildling

Mike Faist

Mike Faist headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wildling

Troy Ruptash

Troy Ruptash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wildling

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:07 15th April 2018