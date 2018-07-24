* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Negotiator Beirut

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
The Negotiator poster
Contains strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th August 2018.

Directed by:

Brad Anderson

Written by:

Tony Gilroy

Produced by:

Ted Field, Tony Gilroy, Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat, Mike Weber and Carrie Audino

Starring:

Rosamund Pike, Jon Hamm, Mark Pellegrino, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham and Douglas Hodge

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mason Skiles had a great life as a diplomat in Beirut. He and his wife, Nadia, live in a beautiful house and have been mentoring a thirteen year-old Palestinian boy named Karim. The opening scene is a party that the Stiles are hosting for other dignitaries. Karim is helping out serving the guests. When a CIA friend of Mason, Cal, comes to the party he is interested only in taking Karim in for questioning about an older brother Mason doesn't know about. What happens that night changes Mason's life forever, along several others at the party.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Negotiator is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Negotiator.

The Negotiator Cast

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartThe Negotiator

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The NegotiatorBad Times at the El Royale

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Negotiator

Dean Norris

Dean Norris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Negotiator

Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Negotiator

Douglas Hodge

Douglas Hodge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Negotiator

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:28 24th July 2018