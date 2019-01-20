The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a US. Supreme Court Justice.
28 August 1986
Unknown
6' 5" (1.96 m)
On the Basis of SexDeath on the Nile
17 October 1983
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
On the Basis of SexThe Aeronauts
10 August 1971
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
On the Basis of Sex
23 January 1992
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Man With the Iron HeartOn the Basis of Sex
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
On the Basis of Sex
17 November 1951
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
On the Basis of Sex
28 June 1948
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
On the Basis of Sex
Unknown
Unknown
6' 4" (1.93 m)
On the Basis of Sex