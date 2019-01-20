* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

On the Basis of Sex

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
On the Basis of Sex poster
Contains infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when On the Basis of Sex is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mimi Leder

Written by:

Daniel Stiepleman

Produced by:

Robert W. Cort and Jonathan King

Starring:

Armie Hammer, Felicity Jones, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Root, Kathy Bates and Joe Cobden

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a US. Supreme Court Justice.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when On the Basis of Sex is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on On the Basis of Sex.

On the Basis of Sex Cast

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of SexDeath on the Nile

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of SexThe Aeronauts

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of Sex

Jack Reynor

Jack Reynor headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartOn the Basis of Sex

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of Sex

Stephen Root

Stephen Root headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of Sex

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of Sex

Joe Cobden

Joe Cobden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

On the Basis of Sex

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:13 20th January 2019