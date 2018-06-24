* × Change Settings

Soorma

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
new Soorma poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:shooting

Directed by:

Shaad Ali

Written by:

Shaad Ali, Siva Ananth and Suyash Trivedi

Produced by:

Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh

Starring:

Danish Husain, Pitobash, Herry Tangiri, Vijay Raaz, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Tapsee Pannu

Genres:

Biography, Sport

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

This is an inspiring true story of the triumph of the human spirit, about a player who faced a near death experience when he was at his peak but emerged victorious by his sheer determination, hard work and unrelenting passion for the sport. Sandeep Singh, a penalty corner specialist in the Indian Hockey team from Shahbad, Haryana made headlines when he was hit in the spine by an accidental gunshot while travelling on a train to join the national team that was to fly to Germany for the World Cup in 2006. The injury left him paralyzed, with the medical community giving him a slim chance of ever walking again. However, not only did Sandeep recover from it but he also made a comeback and re-established himself as the best drag-flicker, going on to captain the Indian national hockey team in January 2009.

Reviews

Soorma Cast

Danish Husain

Danish Husain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soorma

Pitobash

Pitobash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

T for Taj MahalSoorma

Herry Tangiri

Herry Tangiri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soorma

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soorma

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Kulbhushan Kharbanda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soorma

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ManmarziyanSoorma

Recommendations

